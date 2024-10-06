Teen dead following triple shooting at party in North Philadelphia

Investigators say the suspects sped off in a black BMW.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 50 shots were fired in a triple shooting that left a teenager dead in North Philadelphia.
It happened on the 700 block of Green Street just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were also shot, but are now in stable condition.
Police believe that multiple suspects, dressed in all black and wearing masks, carried out an ambush on a party, gathered in the courtyard of a housing development.
Investigators say the suspects sped off in a black BMW.
Anybody with information is asked to contact police.