Man shot twice at a Popeye's restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot at a Popeye's restaurant in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened at the location along the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue around 3 p.m.

Investigators say a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and the shoulder.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests or recovered any weapons in connection with this case.