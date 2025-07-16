ShopRite in Delco voluntarily recalls some meat products due to possible metal fragments

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A ShopRite in Delaware County issued a voluntary recall of some store-made meat products due to the possible presence of metal.

The recall was issued for all of its store-made ground beef, ground pork and meatloaf mix that was freshly ground on July 14 at its Eddystone, Pennsylvania, location on the 1500 block of Chester Pike.

ShopRite says some of the recalled items may contain very small metal pieces from grinder components.

"If you purchased any of these products on Monday, July 14th, please return them to the store for a refund or replacement," the grocery store chain says. "This is an isolated incident that affects only store-made ground meat produced in this store. Pre-packed ground meat products and ground meat sold in other ShopRite stores in the area are not affected by this recall."

Anyone with questions may call 800-746-7748.