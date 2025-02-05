A significant donor for the Eagles Autism Foundation recieves Super Bowl tickets

Annette Schuster's actions to fundraise for the Eagles Autism Foundation are shown appreciation for with tickets to the Super Bowl

Annette Schuster's actions to fundraise for the Eagles Autism Foundation are shown appreciation for with tickets to the Super Bowl

Annette Schuster's actions to fundraise for the Eagles Autism Foundation are shown appreciation for with tickets to the Super Bowl

Annette Schuster's actions to fundraise for the Eagles Autism Foundation are shown appreciation for with tickets to the Super Bowl

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Annette Schuster is the co-caption of Mothers Solving Puzzles, a major team contributing to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The team she is a part of has raised over $150,000 through their fundraising efforts.

Her own son, Jeffery, who is on the spectrum and is nonverbal.

To show appreciation, Schuster was delivered Super Bowl LIX tickets and met Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.

The tickets are for Annette and her husband, who will be taking their first ever vacation alone since their son was born.

"We were thrilled to just announce the $8.1 million that we raised last year. Every single dollar is invested in research with a scientific process that really matches the rigor of how Howie is drafting players in our field," said Eagles Autism Foundation Executive Director, Ryan Hammond.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out Eagles Autism Foundation on their website.

