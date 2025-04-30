Sir Bob Geldof honored by Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new batch of star-studded nominees will be inducted on Wednesday into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

Among them, Eagles' offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on behalf of the Philly Specials, the late, great composer Stephen Sondheim, and singer-songwriter Janis Ian.

Sir Bob Geldof will also be honored, in recognition of Live Aid's 40th anniversary, which famously brought tens of thousands of people to South Philadelphia.

"Your rock and roll history is phenomenal," Geldof says. "Philadelphia was a completely natural fit. Everything was so lucky around Live Aid."

On July 13, 1985, Live Aid was held simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London and John F. Kennedy Stadium here in Philadelphia.

Founder Sir Bob Geldof, the frontman for the Irish rock band Boomtown Rats, says Philadelphia helped make history.

"We're so lucky it ended up in Philadelphia," he says, "because of your specific energy and that specific rock and roll idea that permeates your music there."

An estimated 1.9 billion people watched the Live Aid concerts across 150 countries.

"The net result was that, in a week, we had in today's money, $450 million for hunger in Ethiopia," Geldof says.

Twenty years later, in 2005, Geldof returned with Live8.

"We came knocking on the door again," he says. "It was a no-brainer. It's got to be Philadelphia."

Geldof's humanitarian, musical mission started with Band Aid and also included USA for Africa.

On Wednesday, he will be honored by the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

"I'm really proud," he says. "I've had the best times there."

And Geldof says his humanitarian work is far from over.

"I do it every day," he says. "I do Band Aid every single day."