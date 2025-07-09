Skimmer found on credit card machine at Family Dollar store in Stratford, Camden County

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

STRATFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are warning the public after a skimmer was found at a Family Dollar store in Camden County, New Jersey.

The discovery was made on Sunday at the store in Stratford.

The device was found attached to a register's credit card machine.

The skimmer was made to fit over the store's actual credit card scanning device, police say.

Investigators believe the skimmer could have been in place for two weeks.

Anyone who used a credit card at the store should contact their bank or credit card issuer for a replacement card.

In addition, police say EBT/SNAP card users should also contact their issuing agency for a replacement card.

Residents who are victims of fraud can contact Stratford police by calling 856-783-8616 or by contacting them online.