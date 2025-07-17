Skydiving plane crash update: Engine lost power before crashing, injuring 14 in NJ, NTSB says

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the skydiving plane crash that injured 14 people in Gloucester County, New Jersey, earlier this month.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on July 2, at Cross Keys Airport, located on the 1500 block of North Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown.

The Federal Aviation Administration initially said the plane went off the end of the runway while departing the airport.

Investigators revealed the Cessna single-engine plane went down after the pilot reported a loss of engine power.

The plane was on its second flight of the day when the crash happened.

Investigators say the pilot tried to land but went off the end of the runway at the Cross Keys Airport, colliding with trees.

Fourteen of the 15 people on board were injured.

The final report into the exact cause of that engine failure could take months.

