Massive emergency response at Cross Keys Airport after reports of plane crash

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J (WPVI) -- Emergency responders have flooded a wooded area near the Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County on Wednesday after reports of a plane that went down.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for an emergency at the airport, which is located on the 1500 block of North Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a large response with some individuals being taken away on stretchers.

There's was no word on how many people are injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.