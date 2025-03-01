Motion filed to stop Slender Man stabbing assailant's release from mental health facility

Three psychologists had testified Morgan Geyser is mentally ready for supervised release.

A Wisconsin judge released Morgan Geyser, who was convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case that injured victim Payton Leutner.

A Wisconsin judge released Morgan Geyser, who was convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case that injured victim Payton Leutner.

A Wisconsin judge released Morgan Geyser, who was convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case that injured victim Payton Leutner.

A Wisconsin judge released Morgan Geyser, who was convicted in the Slender Man stabbing case that injured victim Payton Leutner.

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman serving time for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case may not get out of a mental health facility despite a judge's order last month.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Morgan Geyser's hearing for a possible plan to be released has been canceled. It's because of new allegations from the facility where she is being treated, which include claims that she sent a man artwork of a violent nature.

Her lawyer denies that she did anything inappropriate.

In January, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren had ordered the state's Department of Health Services to come up with a plan for her supervised released within 60 days.

A new hearing to consider whether Geyser's release should be revoked is set for next week.

Geyser -- now 22 -- was 12 when she and a classmate lured their friend into the woods in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and stabbed her 19 times to please the online fictional character Slender Man, according to authorities, in a case that continues to generate national headlines.

The victim, Payton Leutner, suffered life-threatening injuries but ultimately survived. Geyser and her co-assailant, Anissa Weier, were charged in adult court with first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

SEE ALSO: 'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time

Geyser was convicted of the charges but found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and was sentenced to up to 40 years in a psychiatric institution.

Weier was found not guilty by mental disease or defect after pleading guilty to a lesser charge, and was sentenced to up to 25 years in a psychiatric institution. In 2021, at the age of 19, Weier was granted supervised release.

Three psychologists had testified last month that Geyser is also mentally ready for supervised release.

ABC News' Kelley Robinson and Julia Reinstein contributed to this report.