Small Ball: A basketball musical co-produced by 76ers President Daryl Morey

Welcome to the wacky world of Small Ball debuting in June 6 at the Philadelphia Theater company.

Welcome to the wacky world of Small Ball debuting in June 6 at the Philadelphia Theater company.

Welcome to the wacky world of Small Ball debuting in June 6 at the Philadelphia Theater company.

Welcome to the wacky world of Small Ball debuting in June 6 at the Philadelphia Theater company.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to the wacky world of Small Ball, debuting on June 6 at the Philadelphia Theater Company.

"It's produced along with Daryl Morey, the president of the 76ers. It's a really fun, wacky, comical musical. It's a little out there but really, really enjoyable," says director Tyler Dombrowsky.

The main character is Michael Jordan -- but not THAT Michael Jordan -- who is stranded on a fantasy island playing basketball.

"Tiny people lost of tiny people," sings Michael Jordan.

The tiny people that this Michael Jordan is singing about are the "Lilliput Existers." His new basketball team comprised of players who are six inches tall.

Like Magic, played by Josh Totora, "As soon as I put this costume on, I was liked, 'Oh, I completely understand this guy.'"

Michael Jordan is played by Jordan Dobson, a Temple grad and Germantown native, with Broadway on his resume.

"You've got to give up any sense of reality here. That's exactly it. That's the key. Giving up any preconceived notions about what a human is or who a basketball player is," said Dobson.

Small Ball previews June 6, and opens June 11 through the 29 at the Philadelphia Theater Company.