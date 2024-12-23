'Smooth sailing so far,' holiday travel rush in full swing at PHL

It's the middle of another record setting holiday travel season both on the roads and in the air.

AAA predicts nearly 1.3 million Philadelphia residents will travel for the year-end holidays. That's an increase of 3% from 2023.

"Very excited. Whole family together for the first Christmas in like 7 years or something like that. A long time," said Michelle Gilroy, who lives in Old City.

Throughout Sunday, people arrived to Philadelphia International Airport early because they were expecting lots of people and long lines.

"TSA was under half an hour, a breeze. Flight was good," Christine Moore of Dunwoody, Georgia.

"We went two hours early. Took me 10 minutes to check my bag and go through security in Atlanta. I sat in the airport for a while, but it was stress free," said Jonathan Cyrus of Atlanta, Georgia.

"I flew in from Salt Lake City, Utah, it's pretty packed there, but smooth sailing so far, without the baggage claim issues," said Susan Phillips from Salt Lake City, UT.

The busiest air travel days at PHL are expected to be December 26, 27, 29th and 30th.

If you're driving, the best time to hit the road is Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.