Society Hill Hotel reopens after massive makeover with new owners and vintage vibe

The historic Society Hill Hotel is back open after a massive fire and restoration project.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Society Hill Hotel has sat in the heart of the city's historic district for nearly two centuries.

After a fire gutted the upper floors, longtime friends Brian Linton and Mike Cangi bought the building and set off to meticulously restore it.

The two are the founders of the eco-conscious United by Blue brand, but they sold their flagship Old City store in 2022.

When they saw the Society Hill hotel on the market, they brought on Chef Renee Rowlett, also a United by Blue alum, onboard as executive chef and general manager.

The rooms are a mix of colonial charm and Art Deco design, with queen and king rooms and suites that have bunk beds for families.

The hotel was an oyster bar when it first opened in 1832 so the ground-floor restaurant leans into those roots with a seafood-heavy menu.

There is also pizza baked in a handmade brick Marra Forni oven.

The pizzas are made with a sourdough starter that, every morning, Chef Renee uses to make fresh bagels.

Pastries are also fresh-baked every morning.

The restaurant has a full bar, and it's open daily to the public, with breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

Chef Renee hopes it will become a community gathering spot with outlets along the restaurant wall so people can plug in and work the day away.

The hotel has a rich history.

Among its uses: a Civil War recruiting center.

In fact, it used to be on the Ghost Tours because, legend holds, a soldier died there.

With the restoration, the new owners are writing its next chapter.

Society Hill Hotel | Instagram | Finding Brotherly Love Restoration Journey

301 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

267-377-4038