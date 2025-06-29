Sources: 76ers' Eric Gordon opts out to explore free agency

Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon is declining his $3.4 million player option to explore free agency, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

A return to the 76ers is still possible, sources said. Because Gordon signed a two-year deal at the veterans minimum last summer, the Sixers would have incurred a $3.4 million cap hit if he opted in.

If he re-signs on a one-year deal after opting out, the cap hit will fall to $2.3 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Gordon, 36, finished his 17th season in the NBA averaging 19.7 minutes and 6.8 points for the Sixers, the lowest totals of his career.

After Gordon was brought in as a depth player for an aspiring title contender, injuries derailed the 76ers' season early and thrust him into a larger role as he started 13 games.

Gordon remains a prolific jump shooter. He cashed in on 40.9% of his 3s last season.