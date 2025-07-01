Sources: Knicks land C Guerschon Yabusele on 2-year, $12M deal

Free agent center Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Knicks, plus a player option, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Knicks negotiated the new deal with agents Olivier Mazet and Richie Felder for the big man.

Yabusele signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers last August after he played a big role in France's run to the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound power forward was a breakout star in Paris, scoring 22, 17 and 20 points against Canada, Germany and the United States, respectively. Across those three games, Yabusele shot a blistering 16-for-24 (66.7%) from the field.

His success over the summer translated to the NBA this season. He shot 50% from the field and 38% from 3 and was one of the few bright spots on a 76ers team that had its season derailed by injuries.

Yabusele was originally a 2016 first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics. He played sparingly across two seasons for the Celtics before being waived in the summer of 2019. After playing a season in China, he spent parts of two seasons at ASVEL in France -- a team owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Tony Parker -- before signing with Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Yabusele spent three years with Madrid, helping them win the EuroLeague title in 2023 and make the competition's final four each season.br/]