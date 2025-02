3 homes damaged in early morning fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three row homes in Southwest Philadelphia were damaged by a fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived just after 1 a.m. to find heavy fire on the 1500 block of South 50th Street.

Firefighters used chainsaws to rip open the roof while battling the flames.

Flames spread from one house to the attached homes, before being extinguished.

Luckily, everyone was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.