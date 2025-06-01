A South Jersey couple has given new life to a CPR training resource with 'Diamond CPR and Safety'

This family business is revitalizing lifesaving knowledge in their local community.

This family business is revitalizing lifesaving knowledge in their local community.

This family business is revitalizing lifesaving knowledge in their local community.

This family business is revitalizing lifesaving knowledge in their local community.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey couple has given new life to a CPR training resource.

It's the mission of "Diamond CPR and Safety" to share the knowledge of their skills with the community.

"There's nothing more incredible than saving a life. And we're very passionate about bringing lifesaving skills to as many people as we possibly can," said Co-Owner, Erica Martin.

The project was inspired by Co-Owner, Michael Martin's, three decades of paramedic experience.

"We've been married for almost 15 years and we've been working together side by side through everything that we've ever done... So we're really excited to partner together in this," said Erica Martin.

They invited friends and family for an Open House to demonstrate their skills.

For more information, check out their website.

