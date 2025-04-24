South Philly residents express concerns about Angelo's Pizzeria customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Angelo's Pizzeria is a South Philadelphia staple that has gained international fame, but it's causing frustration for neighbors on 9th Street.

"They're a thorn in my side and the side of the neighborhood," said Eileen Plato, who lives just feet away.

On Wednesday, about 60 residents met with the lawyers representing Angelo's Pizzeria and Councilman Mark Squilla to discuss the problems and solutions.

"I have people who camp out on my steps and eat and leave trash," said Jim Orr, who lives on 9th Street.

"I hate the lines," added Plato. "I hate their business model."

Neighbors claim there are rowdy customers, public urination, illegal parking and speeding. Some even suggest Angelo's should move to a different location.

Others argue that the pizzeria benefits the neighborhood.

"People come from all over to try the pizza. It's cool," said Lindsey Purrazzi. "(It brings) business and foot traffic."

The pizzeria's attorney, Peter Kelsen, said the owner wants to continue to work with the community to protect the quality of life and remain successful.

So far, they have added trash cans with extra pick-ups, applied for a loading zone, and bollards were installed.

They also hung a sign on the window advising customers not to sit on residents' steps.

"Angelo's is a family business. Danny (owner) grew up here," said Kelsen. "He's a neighbor, and he wants to be looked at as a good neighbor."

"If the restaurant is willing to make some sacrifices or make some changes, that seems to me like a good idea," said Tara Roddick, who is visiting from Iowa. "You don't want to lose it, because like I said, everyone in Philadelphia is like, 'You gotta go there.'"

The lawyers also discussed hiring security again during business hours to control the crowds.

"When you are invested in a community and a community that's helped to make him successful, you want to give back," said Kelsen. "You want to be respectful and you want to be responsive. That's who he is."

Kelsen also recommended creating a community task force to develop solutions and conduct a traffic study.