Six of eight locations across the Northeast began operating this week.

Newly launched Spirit Christmas stores by Spirit Halloween now open, with several locations in NJ

A flagship Spirit Christmas store in May's Landing, New Jersey, will be the first to open on October 18, with the others opening a few weeks later.

A flagship Spirit Christmas store in May's Landing, New Jersey, will be the first to open on October 18, with the others opening a few weeks later.

A flagship Spirit Christmas store in May's Landing, New Jersey, will be the first to open on October 18, with the others opening a few weeks later.

A flagship Spirit Christmas store in May's Landing, New Jersey, will be the first to open on October 18, with the others opening a few weeks later.

NEW YORK -- Spirit Christmas stores, a new concept by Spirit Halloween, are now open for business.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Six of eight locations across the Northeast began operating this week, while two stores in Bohemia, New York, and Marlton, New Jersey, are set to open sometime later in November, according to the company's website.

Spirit Halloween will convert some of its existing stores and open new ones ahead of the festive season. Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

A flagship Spirit Christmas store in May's Landing, New Jersey, was expected to be the first to open. Marlton and Brick Township will also be opening locations in the Philadelphia region.

In October, Spirit Halloween, owned by Spencer Gifts and known as the go-to spot for Halloween decorations and costumes, confirmed to ABC News the launch of its new Spirit Christmas stores concept.

"We're hopeful it will resonate with our customers," the company said in a statement at the time. "Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween."

The company added that each Spirit Christmas store will offer "a unique shopping experience, brimming with a vast assortment of holiday décor, apparel, inflatables, gifts, and stocking stuffers."

Additionally, the guests will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and pose for their annual free digital postcard with the legendary figure.

"Wander through the life-sized gingerbread village, where you can mail your letter to Santa at the North Pole and find out whether you've been naughty or nice," the company said of the experience for the customers at the store.

Find the locations for Christmas Spirit stores below:



Marlton, NJ - Willow Ridge

Brick, NJ - Market Place at Brick

Mays Landing, NJ - Consumer Square

Woodbridge, NJ - The Plaza at Woodbridge

Bohemia, NY - Sayville Plaza

Poughkeepsie, NY - Chestnut Plaza

Erie, PA - Mill Creek Mall