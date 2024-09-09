The Sporting Club at The Bellevue renovates entire space at premiere fitness destination

Just a few blocks from City Hall, the massive complex combines athletics, fitness, and social elements.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sporting Club at The Bellevue opened in 1989, and recently received the nod for 'Best Glow-Up' on Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' list.

The full renovation began during the pandemic and brought new and reimagined spaces to the 100,000-square-foot facility.

Spaces include an indoor track, a 10,000-square-foot fitness floor with turf, fitness machines made by the brand used in Olympic training camps, and multiple studios for everything from TRX to yoga.

There's a pool, luxury locker rooms, a new rooftop terrace, and a cafe with a balcony overlooking Broad Street. Golf simulators, pickleball, squash, and basketball courts are additional offerings.

Tours to take in the new look are available any time.