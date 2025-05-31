Go inside the booth with the original voice behind everyone's favorite blue alien in "Lilo & Stitch."

Voice of "Stitch" Chris Sanders reveals how he gets into character

Chris Sanders returns as the voice of Stitch in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch," now a $183M box office smash! He says, "I'm gonna do this voice for as long as I possibly can," despite the vocal challenges. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how he brings the beloved alien to life. "Lilo & Stitch" is now playing in theaters!

"Lilo & Stitch" is officially a hit, and fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the voice behind the chaos comes to life.

Chris Sanders, who also co-wrote and co-directed the 2002 animated classic, returns more than two decades later to voice the beloved alien, "Stitch" in Disney's latest blockbuster.

"I'm always nervous about the endurance of my voice," he says, motioning downward to show how "after about two hours, it begins to..." his hand dips, mimicking the cracks and squeaks that start to sneak in.

Stitch has been a fan favorite for more than 20 years, something Sanders still finds surreal. "I could not have predicted that Stitch would be embraced by people the way he has," he says. "I'm gonna do this voice for as long as I possibly can. It's just really fun."

The live-action remake crushed Memorial Day weekend box office expectations, pulling in a record-breaking $183 million domestically.

"Lilo & Stitch" is now in theaters.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this ABC station.