'Very friendly with everyone': St. Joe's student talks about working alongside the future pope

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia-area college student stood out and got the honor of working alongside the man now known as Pope Leo XIV last year.

Julia Oska, a physics and theology major at St. Joseph's University, met then-Cardinal Prevost at the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome.

Oseka was selected as one of the two young laypeople representing the U.S. Catholic community. It marked the first time in history that non-bishops had voting status.

"He's an extremely welcoming, warm person. He struck me as someone who is very approachable, very friendly with everyone," Oseka said. "He struck me as a person who isn't afraid to ask questions of people, even to question people but in a very, very respectful way, always having Christ in mind, always being centered around the mission of the Synod, and very respectful, very friendly."

Oseka said when they first met then-Cardinal Prevost, she told him she was attending Saint Joseph's University.

She said he responded as a Villanova guy they were rivals on the basketball court but friends in the synod.

