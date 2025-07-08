Starbucks adds 3 new Strato Frappuccino drinks to the menu

Starbucks is out with a new frappuccino drink as the chain continues to refresh its menu under a new CEO.

Starbucks is launching three new frappuccino drinks just in time for the summer.

The Strato Frappuccino Blended Beverages combine creamy cold foam and frappuccino to create a layered look.

The trio of blended beverages include a salted caramel mocha, strawberry matcha and brown sugar.

All three are available now.

The new drinks come after Starbucks said it would remove a handful of less popular beverages from its menu, including nine frappuccino flavors like espresso, caffe vanilla and white chocolate mocha.

Starbucks is in the midst of a refresh with its business model under a new CEO, who took the reins last fall.

Part of that plan involves renovations to at least 10% of stores, adding new chairs, couches and tables.

Updates to all of the chain's stores are targeted over the next three years.