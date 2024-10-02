Stray bullet narrowly misses 2 little girls inside Bucks County bedroom

BRISTOL TWP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family in Bucks County is counting their blessings after a terrifying ordeal inside their home.

Two girls were in their bedroom when a bullet came right through the wall, narrowly missing them.

Priscilla Hewlett, of Bristol, says it happened last Thursday night.

As her niece, Lilly, was sleeping on one bed, and her daughter, Isabella, was sitting on the other, a bullet came tearing through the wall.

Eight-year-old Isabella says, "They shoot the gun and I heard it when it came out and I started running out of the house and telling my mom."

The family says the bullet came from the home next door.

While investigators are still working to determine who fired the shot and why, video clearly shows the bullet came from inside the next door neighbor's home. The bullet easily pierced the children's third-floor wall before exiting through the wall on the other side of the room, just inches away from both Isabella and Lilly.

"Your bedroom is supposed to be your safe place to go to sleep, and you never think of the unimaginable that may happen. You never know what your neighbors might be doing," said Priscilla Hewlett.

Action News tried contacting those neighbors, but no one was home at the time of our arrival.

Eleven-year-old Lilly, who slept through the whole thing, says she doesn't understand how people can be so reckless.

"They should have taken all the bullets out and put them somewhere or throw them out and put the bullets somewhere safe for, like, safety reasons," she says.

In the meantime, Priscilla says her focus right now is helping Isabella and Lilly get past this horrific ordeal.

"Hopefully, getting therapy for them,'" she says. "They are traumatized by this. They can't even sleep in the room. Every time we go up there in the morning to get their clothes, it's just emotional tears."

At this point, all investigators can tell us is that the bullet came from a rifle.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is involved in the investigation and charges are pending.