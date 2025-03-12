Street closures announced for 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening this Sunday, and a number of streets will be closed for the event.

It steps off at 11 a.m.

This year's parade features a new route that will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

It will proceed north on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, continue onto the Parkway, and will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The parade is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.

A number of streets will be closed during the day on Sunday for the parade.

Eakins Oval will shut down at 5:30 a.m. and will be closed until approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

The following streets will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday:

-John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

-20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

-19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

-18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

-17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

-16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

-15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m. (or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 16:

-16th Street between Market Street and Cherry Street

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval (Parade will go around the south side of Eakins Oval and end on the south side)

-All neighboring cross streets on Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 22nd Street until parade passes, and streets are serviced and reopened

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16:

-1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

The following streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 16:

-Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and Eakins Oval

The city said drivers must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.