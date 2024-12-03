String of retail thefts reported at big box stores in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- In the past two weeks, there have been 10 reported thefts at retailers in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

"In the big box stores that we have, reports that it's over 200 retail thefts," says Sergeant David DiTrolio of Springfield Township police.

He says brazen shoplifting incidents have been on the rise since COVID-19.

Police say so far this year, the Macy's store at Springfield Mall has been hit 36 times. The Target location at the mall has been hit 140 times.

"I think that it's awful," said Tyrena Richardson who took the bus to the Springfield Mall to shop.

"For people to feel entitled to run in and get things they don't deserve and didn't work hard for, the rest of us have to suffer as a result," Richardson said.

Many Target stores have items with security sensors or behind locked cases for what the company calls prone-to-theft items. Police say these items can be resold quickly.

"When they come back, insurance has kicked in, prices have gone up, and people don't consider that when they're in the moment and just reacting," Richardson said.

Police urge consumers to report any suspicious activity while they are shopping.