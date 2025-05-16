24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Student brings unloaded handgun to South Jersey elementary school

Friday, May 16, 2025 10:21AM
An elementary school student and their guardian are facing charges after police in South Jersey say the child brought an unloaded handgun into school.

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- An elementary school student and their guardian are facing charges after police in South Jersey say the child brought an unloaded handgun into school.

Police were called to Winslow Township Elementary School Number 5, on Oak Leaf Road in Berlin, Wednesday afternoon.

Staff members say the student was showing the weapon to classmates, calling it a "BB gun."

Adults took possession of the item and later identified it as something far more serious -- an unloaded handgun.

Investigators say no threats were made to students or staff.

