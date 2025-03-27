Student injured after crash involving 2 Franklin Township School District school buses: police

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. -- Two Franklin Township School District school buses were involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened on Taylor Road and Reed Avenue in New Jersey, according to police.

At least one student was injured. The 9-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries have been reported, however, school officials are notifying parents.

The students on board the buses will be transported to their respective schools, officials said.

No other information has been released at this time.

