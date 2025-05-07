Students at Cardinal O'Hara High School among those keeping a close eye on the conclave

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- At Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield, Pa., all eyes are on the Vatican.

Gianna Goldberg and her classmates watched a livestream of the conclave from their cafeteria on Wednesday, as cardinals from around the world work to elect the next pope.

"I think that it's really cool that we can be alive for all of this and see it all happen, especially since we go to a Catholic school and we are learning about it," said Goldberg.

"I'm praying every day that the Holy Spirit will direct these cardinals will pick whatever pope he desires," said Paul Lester, a sophomore from Broomall.

Father August Taglianetti is the school minister at O'Hara.

He says students have been asking a lot of questions and are recognizing the significance of such a historic event.

"We've been trying our best to stress the importance of it, we've been praying a novena to our Lady of the Miraculous Medal for the last nine days and we've been highlighting that this is something they should be paying attention to," said Fr. August Taglianetti.

At the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Father Dennis Gill says interest surrounding the election of a new pope, especially among the younger generation, is higher than ever, due largely in part to social media:

"I find it amazing. People from every walk of life, across the board as far as religious affiliation, are on one hand fascinated with the conclave, but I think they recognize how significant it is because the pope is a leader of all people in one way or another," said Father Dennis Gill.

While the conclave could take several days, students at O'Hara will be watching closely.

"It's such an honor to be present in this moment and to be conscious of about what is happening," said Rosario Hernandez, a Junior from Chester.