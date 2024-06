New Castle County gas station badly damaged after thief attempts to steal ATM: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The front of a Sunoco gas station in New Castle County was badly damaged after someone tried to steal an ATM from the building.

Police believe a driver backed their vehicle into the gas station on the 1100 block of South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware, sometime overnight into Saturday.

The driver left without the ATM, according to authorities.

There is no word yet if the suspect got away with any amount of money.