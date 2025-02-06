Super Bowl: Sports psychologist weighs in on Eagles superstitions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super fans often have superhuman powers that they feel can impact an important Eagles game like the Super Bowl.

We know a guy who likes to wear the same pair of "lucky" socks for these important games. One of our producers wears green nails for each game that the Eagles have won.

We caught up with a sports psychologist about these sometimes illogical thoughts.

"Superstitions aren't logical, they're emotional. It's great to get into it and do whatever one feels would influence the outcome. The bottom line is if your superstition starts to influence your ability to function during the day," said sports psychologist Joel Fish.

If those superstitions prevent you from going to work, picking up the kids from school, or breaking away from routine, then this is when it's unhealthy.

Fish says the key is the conviction in something that helps people feel good about the outcome. He also says there are some factors working in our favor: the game is in New Orleans, which is a city known for its mystical vibe, with voodoo, witchery and magic. Not to mention, this is a game of redemption.

"I think when you play a team the second time, there's even a greater hunger, a greater motivation, greater determination to get the job done this time," said Fish.

While the Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning champions and they're hungry to win their third Super Bowl, our Birds are relentless in this rivalry.

We also have this gem: Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean are both celebrating their birthdays on Super Bowl Sunday.

Barkley's number 26 plus DeJean's number 33 and you get 59. That means we have a greater chance of winning Super Bowl 59. At least that's what someone who is superstitious would say.

