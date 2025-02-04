Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans serves up a taste of home

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- Once a week on Tuesdays, Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans features a Philadelphia cheesesteak special.

That's because the owner, Daniel Stein, is a Penn Valley native.

"Every Tuesday we do a different special. We do the Philly Cheesesteak," said Stein. "We do wiz with onions and pepper and Amoroso's rolls and do it true to form."

The market has been in business for 18 years at Jackson and Magazine streets.

Stein says the spot is popular with locals and transplants alike.

"We're kind of a New Orleans, non-Orleans place for Northeast transplants that want a taste of home," he said.

So of course we had to try.

Stein, a Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania alum, says the deli is more like a neighborhood bodega, with pork roll, hoagies and bagels, which are also customer favorites.

"It's so good, and it's really authentic style New York or Philly style bagels. A lot of bagel stops aren't authentic, but this one is," said a New Orleans couple.

