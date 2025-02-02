Eagles receive big sendoff from fans at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a party only Philadelphia fans could throw as they sent the Birds off to the Super Bowl.

Hundreds of fans showed up to the official Super Bowl LIX event at Lincoln Financial Field for their final time to see and hear from the team.

"I wanted to bring my dad because he said they were going to the Super Bowl, this is for him," said Kia Smith from Germantown.

"We're so thrilled, it's been so cool this year to be fans with her for the first time she remembers it," said Sarah Crispin of Havertown, Pennsylvania.

The fans were entertained by Swoop, Eagles Cheerleaders, the drumline, DJ Diamond Kuts and the Eagles unofficial hype-man, Gillie Da Kid.

Players including Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith all made an appearance.

"We about to go down here and try to get this win and come back here and bring this trophy. Get ready for a party on Broad Street," said Eagles Defensive End, Brandon Graham.

"Thank you for all our fans supporting us this year, we got one game," said Eagles Offensive Tackle, Jordan Mailata.

Soon they will try to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia.

A 2023 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans say this time, it'll be a much different outcome.

"We're taking them down, it's our turn. Go Birds!" said Kim Wothers of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania.

"We are going to destroy KC this year," said Adam Hancock of Northeast Philadelphia. "They have nothing on our birds this year. It is our year, our time. One more. Let's go Birds!"