Beloved school bus aide killed in head-on crash in Northampton County

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A beloved Methacton School District bus aide who worked with special needs students was killed in a head-on crash in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday morning.

Susan Henderson, 67, was killed in Northampton County when a 27-year-old driver lost control and veered into her lane, killing her in Lower Nazareth Township.

Henderson was a grandmother of seven and had taken the day off to bring her youngest grandchild to her first day of kindergarten.

Henderson was on her way to pick her granddaughter up around 10:30 a.m. when the crash occured.

On Wednesday, the Methacton School District released a statement saying in part, "In her nearly nine years with the Methacton School District, Susan went above and beyond for the students. Often times, her thoughtful, generous nature gave children in need opportunities to attend school events they might not have afforded otherwise."

Toni Bush, one of Henderson's three daughters, said her mother loved her family and made them a priority, but she also thought of her students as her kids too.

"We knew so much about them through her stories. Every day she had a new story about them. She would sing to them. They confided in her. She was fun. She enjoyed her job. She treated their children with kindness and patience. She was just a special person," said Bush.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The driver has not been identified or charged.