Suspect in custody for double shooting in the Lehigh Valley

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- The suspect in a double shooting in Lehigh County has been taken into custody.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Delaware Avenue in Fountain Hill, Pa., around 10 p.m. Friday for a report of two people shot.

Both victims were hospitalized.

Police later found the suspect when he showed up at Saint Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus in Easton.

His name has not been released.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.