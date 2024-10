Medics rushed the 40-year-old victim to the hospital, where he later died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an argument escalated into a deadly stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police were called to the scene along the 2800 block of Maxwell Street, just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Medics rushed the 40-year-old victim to the hospital, where he later died.

A suspect is currently in custody.

Officials believe it was a domestic incident.