Suspect shot, killed by Philadelphia police during foot pursuit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A male suspect is dead following a police-involved shooting during a foot pursuit in Philadelphia's Fairhill section, Action News has learned.

According to sources, police were chasing the individual near Somerset and Mutter streets around 6:41 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers called for help one minute later.

At some point during the incident, at least one officer discharged their weapon.

The suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital and later was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the individual or details about what prompted the chase.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

