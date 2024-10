There were more than a dozen crime scene markers at 7th and Lloyd streets.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Delaware County are investigating a double shooting.

Authorities say the gunfire rang out around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two men were shot in the legs and taken to Crozer Chester Hospital for treatment.

Police say they have no suspects or motive for this shooting.