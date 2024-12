Suspect sought for series of New Castle County home break-ins

New Castle County police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several homes last month.

New Castle County police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several homes last month.

New Castle County police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several homes last month.

New Castle County police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several homes last month.

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several homes last month.

Authorities say the burglaries happened along Faulk Road, Fairfax Boulevard, Darley Road, and nearby areas.

Detectives believe the suspect first checks the front door to determine if anyone is home.

Then, the person enters the property through a backdoor or window.

The suspect is believed to be using a white, or light-colored vehicle.