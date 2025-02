Suspect wanted for vandalizing Philadelphia DA's Office with rock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office in Center City.

It happened on January 27 around 1 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing rocks at the front door and cracking two windows along 3 South Penn Square.

Police urge anyone who sees this man to not approach him and call 911 immediately.