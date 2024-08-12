SUV flips over, comes to rest against building in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

SUV flips over, comes to rest against business in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

SUV flips over, comes to rest against business in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

SUV flips over, comes to rest against business in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

SUV flips over, comes to rest against business in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a crash in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Hunting Park Ave.

The driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle. It flipped over and landed on its roof against the Concilio building.

Both the driver and a passenger inside were injured. Both were said to be in stable condition.

Video from Chopper 6 showed tire tracks in the grass and a damaged sign in front of the building.

This crash remains under investigation.