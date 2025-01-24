New Super Bowl halftime show trailer released, special guest announced

Kendrick Lamar is bringing SZA along with him to the Super Bowl LIX halftime stage.

He shared the news on his social media accounts Thursday, posting a clip that shows him on his phone while on a football field.

"I've been thinking about a guest performer," he's heard saying before SZA runs up behind him and spills a cooler of blue drink onto him in slow motion.

The performance will take place at halftime during Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will give fans a preview of what's to come during SZA and Lamar's upcoming Grand National Tour.

The two recently teamed on Lamar's "GNX" cuts "Luther" and "Gloria," as well as on "30 for 30" from SZA's album "SOS Deluxe: Lana."