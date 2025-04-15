See how you can cash in on a free pastry or 1-cent cheeseburgers on Tuesday.

Tax Day deals: How to get food freebies and discounts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple restaurants are offering customers a sweet break with free or discounted food and drink offers this Tuesday for Tax Day.

After filling out your annual filing, head out for one of these enticing Tax Day promotions.

Burger King

Burger King is offering Royal Perks members 1-cent cheeseburgers with any purchase totaling at least $1 or more at participating restaurants on April 15.

The offer will be available in restaurants, on the BK app and on the Burger King website for advance orders placed online, but won't be available in Alaska, Hawaii or U.S. territories.

California Pizza Kitchen

Starting Monday until April 17, California Pizza Kitchen is giving CPK Rewards members a $10 discount on any order totaling at least $40 and over. Diners can use the deal at restaurants or for delivery or takeout orders.

Casey's

Pizza chain Casey's is offering Casey's Rewards member customers a "pizza refund" this Tax Day. Reward members who buy any large pizza will get a refund credit for a free large one-topping pizza pie in their rewards account, which can then be redeemed within the next 21 days or by May 6.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies is giving customers a sweet buy-one-get-one free chocolate chip cookie cake slice deal this Tax Day. The April 15 offer will be available at participating stores nationwide.

Krispy Kreme

Looking for a sweet treat?

Krispy Kreme customers can cash in on Tuesday, April 15, when they buy a dozen glazed or assorted doughnuts and get a second dozen for the price of sales tax in their state.

For orders placed online for delivery or pickup, customers will get the second dozen for free with the promo code "TAXBREAK."

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is bringing back its "buy one, take one" promotion, which will last until May 4.

Customers can order a menu item that is priced at $14.99 or higher and select a second (chilled) entree to take home for free, all of which comes with unlimited breadsticks and a soup or salad.

For their first entree, customers can choose between a spaghetti with meat sauce, angel hair with marinara, four-cheese manicotti, fettucine Alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna classico or chicken parmigiana. Second entree options include fettucine Alfredo, spaghetti with meat sauce, or five cheese ziti al forno.

The "buy one, take one" offer is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders that are placed through OliveGarden.com or on Olive Garden's app.

Paris Baguette

Bakery chain Paris Baguette is offering a sweet treat to PB Rewards customers on Tax Day with a free pastry offer with any beverage purchase.

Potbelly

If tax filing has made you hungry, head to Potbelly where customers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one Original sandwich deal with a purchase of any Big or Original sandwich on April 15.

The sandwich chain's offer will be available in person, on the Potbelly app or on Potbelly's website with the promo code "BOGO."

"We can't make Tax Day disappear, but we can certainly make it more delicious," Potbelly Chief Marketing Officer David Daniels said in a statement. "This is a well-deserved break from crunching numbers. It's our way to help fans double up on their favorite sandwiches or try something new like our all-new Prime Rib Steak Sandwich."

7-Eleven

This Tax Day, convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering a $10.40 discount on orders $20 and up with the code "WRITEOFF" on the 7NOW Delivery app.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is offering its Healthy Rewards Members a $3 discount on smoothie orders over $15 or a $4 discount on orders totaling at least $20. The deal is available on April 15 only.

Shake Shack

Through April 27, Shake Shack customers can score a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle 'Shroom or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a purchase of $10.40 or more, using code "TRUFFLETAX" at checkout.