Teaser: FX's 'Alien: Earth' series is landing on Hulu this summer

LOS ANGELES -- FX's new "Alien: Earth" series, part of the hit "Alien" franchise, is landing on Hulu this summer.

In a teaser released by the studio, we watch as a xenomorph hurdles through the hallways of a spaceship, eventually slamming into the window of the cabin. When the camera pans away, it is revealed the ship is plummeting straight toward Earth.

The sci-fi horror series follows "a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers" who discover the mysterious crash site. "As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

"Alien: Earth" is executive produced by Noah Hawley (Creator, "Fargo").

It stars Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

