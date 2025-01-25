Teen beaten and robbed at SEPTA station; suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia and SEPTA police are working together to find the people involved in a vicious attack on a teenager.

It happened at the train station at Broad and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia. It's a high-traffic area where riders notice juveniles in large numbers.

"The kids are loud and rambunctious. It's just chaos, utter chaos," said Nicole Carter of West Philadelphia.

Police say a 15-year-old student was attacked shortly after 3:30 p.m. The victim had been on the train with his headphones. Police say the assailants-- several juveniles-- took those headphones. They then beat the teen victim in the platform area of the train station.

The victim was disoriented and confused when police arrived.

"Oh my gosh well, definitely there should definitely be more security in place because you always hear about things like buses and things like that. It never seems to stop," said Jade Gagnon of North Philadelphia.

It's an incident that SEPTA Transit Police Special Operations Captain Eltor Sumpter takes to heart.

"I have young children myself, my heart goes out to the young man," said Sumpter.

SEPTA says they've increased officers, including those in plainclothes, both at the stations and on the trains.

"We track key routes and things of that nature specifically, and we have officers stationed at specific high-traffic areas when school lets out," said Sumpter.

SEPTA surveillance video is now part of the investigation.

The School District of Philadelphia sent a memo to parents and students about the attack saying, in part, "The safety and well-being of our students, teachers and staff remains our top priority. The District has confirmed that PPD and SEPTA will provide additional patrol support at the Broad Street line, especially at the Spring Garden Street stop."

As the investigation continues, SEPTA police shared advice for riders.

"Be diligent, be aware of their surroundings, safeguard personal items, expensive items," said Sumpter.

The teen victim was taken to the hospital. As he recovers from the attack, other riders want to see more when it comes to security on SEPTA trains.

"They could definitely do better with the safety," said Carter.

SEPTA has an app where riders can report concerns in real-time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.