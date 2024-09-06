Teen charged with 2 murders, including death of West Philadelphia rapper

Teen charged with 2 murders, including death of West Philadelphia rapper

Teen charged with 2 murders, including death of West Philadelphia rapper

Teen charged with 2 murders, including death of West Philadelphia rapper

Teen charged with 2 murders, including death of West Philadelphia rapper

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old has been charged with the murders of both a West Philadelphia rapper and another teenager.

The teen also faces charges in four other shootings just last month.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrest of Aiden Waters on Friday.

Prosecutors say he killed 25-year-old Abdul Vicks on North Fairhill Street last month.

Waters is also accused of shooting into a car filled with teens a few days before.

In that shooting, on East Duncannon Street , a 16-year-old was killed.