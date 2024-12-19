Name released of girl, 15, who died after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released the name of the 15-year-old girl who died after being shot multiple times in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Angelique Holloman was gunned down just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North Dover Street.

Authorities say Holloman was a resident of the same block.

The search continues for the gunman.

Twenty-one shots were fired at the scene, police say, and Holloman was hit 10 times.

"These 21 shell casings, most of them are just a few inches and some are just a few feet from where the victim was. So it appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the victim was carrying a gun inside her bag.

"So it appears that the female never got a chance to pull the weapon or shoot the weapon because when police found her, the gun was still secure," Small added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

(Editor's note: Police originally identified the victim as a 20-year-old woman.)