17-year-old injured after falling off cliff near college's water tower

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old teen was taken to the hospital after reportedly falling off a cliff on Saturday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Swarthmore College's water tower along the unit block of Whittier Place in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was hiking when he fell off a cliff. He is not a student of the college, according to a Swarthmore College spokesperson.

According to authorities, the teen had broken bones and bruises when he was found.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on his condition.