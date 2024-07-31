Teen shot through bedroom wall inside Overbrook home in Philadelphia

A 14-year old girl has been shot while inside a home in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

A 14-year old girl has been shot while inside a home in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

A 14-year old girl has been shot while inside a home in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

A 14-year old girl has been shot while inside a home in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old girl was shot while inside a home in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

Police say she was hit by a bullet that came through her bedroom wall.

It happened on the 1600 block of North 61st Street just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say the gun was fired from inside the home.

She was hit in the shoulder and taken to CHOP for treatment.

At the time of the shooting, there were 12 people inside ranging in age from 10 months to 50 years old, according to police.

Authorities are questioning the family but so far, no gun has been recovered.