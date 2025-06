Teen shot at Cecil B. Moore Broad Street Line SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a SEPTA Broad Street subway station in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Police say an 18-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 1 p.m. while on the northbound platform at the Cecil B. Moore station.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital in unknown condition.

Northbound trains are bypassing Cecil B. Moore as police investigate.