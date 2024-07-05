Teen shot while visiting memorial for shooting victim in Summerdale; 3 suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for three people in connection with a shooting that left an 18-year-old injured.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brill Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The teen was shot while visiting a memorial that was set up for another gunshot victim in the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg but is expected to survive.

Three suspects were spotted running from the scene.

There has been no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

